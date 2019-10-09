Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Dolores C. Jones

Dolores C. Jones Notice
Dolores C. Jones

Found peace Wednesday, October 9,2019. Age 88. Loving wife of the late Norman. Dear mother of Norman (Susan), Jeffrey and the late Gary. Cherished grandma of Andrew (Leslie) and Erica (Michael). Adoring great grandma of Cameron and Harrison. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 6060 W. Loomis Rd;Saturday, October 19, 9:30-11:15AM. Memorial Mass to follow at 11:30AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Elizabeth Residence Franklin, Wisconsin or the of Southeastern Wisconsin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
