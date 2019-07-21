|
Piek, Dolores C. Dolores C. Piek, 96, the cookie baking mom, grandma and great-grandma, passed away at Cecelia Place, her home for the last years of her life on July 18, 2019. Her talent and love was creating hundreds of Christmas cookies that she shared with sisters Eleanor, Florence, Theresa, Margie, and brother Richard, now all deceased. Dolores is survived by her dear sister Alice. Baking and her kitchen were shared with John Piek, her husband of many years, who preceded her in passing. She passed her skills to son Les, (Carolyn) Piek) and to their children Amy (Rick) Meier and Thomas Piek, her grandchildren. She was Grandma D to great grandchildren Joey and Will Meier, and Alyssa, Tyler and Matthew Piek. Dolores was Aunt Dolores to many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. But was especially close to devoted nieces Sis and Kathy. She will be missed and remain loved by those she touched. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Heartfelt thanks to the special, caring staff at Cecelia Place, Father George, and the devoted team from Allay Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019