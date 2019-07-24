Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH
12801 W. Fairmount Ave
Butler, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH
1920 - 2019
Stuhr, Dolores C. (Nee Multerer) Born on July 27, 1920. Passed on July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Dear mother of Charles III (Janette), Charlotte (Richard), John (Ann), Gerald (Nancie) and Joni (Randy) Crivello. Mother-in-law of the late Lynn and the late Debbie. Loving Grandmother of Charles IV (Kirsten), Joe (Katy), Nick (Ali), Tony, Kristen (Michael), Tina (Jacob), Kimberly (Tyler) and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27 at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
jsonline