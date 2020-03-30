|
Dolores D. Argenzio
January 13, 1930 - March 26, 2020
Passed away at age 90, hearing the prayers of her loving family who were in her presence. Beloved wife of the late James Argenzio. Loving mother of Sandy (Pete) Skodras, John (Kim) Argenzio, Donna (Clay) Creighton. Loving grandmother of Donnell (Clae), Nicole (Trey), Lee (Amy), Joe (Brooke), Katrina (Jamie), Tyler, James (Alicyn), Melissa, and Michelle. Loving great-grandmother of Chase, Sutton, Lexi, Ryder, Caden, Kosta, Carter, Estelle, Jett, Seveah, and Madelyn. Further survived by her sisters Audrey and Shirley.
Dolores was born in Ironwood Michigan to an iron miner and French homemaker. One of eight children, she helped raise her nieces and nephews during the Great Depression. As a military wife, she traveled the U.S. with her husband before settling in Wisconsin. She was a beautiful, selfless woman who lived a full life joyfully caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She put children first, always watching out for their needs. As a fantastic cook, her love could be felt through her meals. With a magical green thumb, she brought fresh vegetables to the table and surrounded us with floral beauty. Her hidden talents were often revealed in her beautiful dress designs and creative window dressings. Besides children, she cared for pregnant dogs, cats, birds and even mice. She was known to heal any injured animal that she came upon. She truly loved the world that God had shared with her.
Her love, so strongly felt, will penetrate our sorrow, and the memory of this caring, gentle, loving woman, will always be with us.
Due to the current public health situation, private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020