Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Argenzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores D. Argenzio


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dolores D. Argenzio Notice
Dolores D. Argenzio

January 13, 1930 - March 26, 2020

Passed away at age 90, hearing the prayers of her loving family who were in her presence. Beloved wife of the late James Argenzio. Loving mother of Sandy (Pete) Skodras, John (Kim) Argenzio, Donna (Clay) Creighton. Loving grandmother of Donnell (Clae), Nicole (Trey), Lee (Amy), Joe (Brooke), Katrina (Jamie), Tyler, James (Alicyn), Melissa, and Michelle. Loving great-grandmother of Chase, Sutton, Lexi, Ryder, Caden, Kosta, Carter, Estelle, Jett, Seveah, and Madelyn. Further survived by her sisters Audrey and Shirley.

Dolores was born in Ironwood Michigan to an iron miner and French homemaker. One of eight children, she helped raise her nieces and nephews during the Great Depression. As a military wife, she traveled the U.S. with her husband before settling in Wisconsin. She was a beautiful, selfless woman who lived a full life joyfully caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She put children first, always watching out for their needs. As a fantastic cook, her love could be felt through her meals. With a magical green thumb, she brought fresh vegetables to the table and surrounded us with floral beauty. Her hidden talents were often revealed in her beautiful dress designs and creative window dressings. Besides children, she cared for pregnant dogs, cats, birds and even mice. She was known to heal any injured animal that she came upon. She truly loved the world that God had shared with her.

Her love, so strongly felt, will penetrate our sorrow, and the memory of this caring, gentle, loving woman, will always be with us.

Due to the current public health situation, private services were held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline