Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Prairie Home Cemetery
Waukesha - Passed away August 27, 2019, age 87 years. Beloved wife of James Cornwall for 43 years. Dear mother of Diane Munroe,Darlene (Jerry) Bates and Kenneth Voeltz. Stepmother of Joseph (Shauna) Cornwall. Grandmother of Sally and Dane Voeltz and Joseph Jr. and Kirstin Cornwall. Dolores is also survived by her Toy Poodle, Jobe.

Dolores graduated from North Division High School in Miwaukee in 1950 and was the meal program secretary at St. Benedict the Moor Parish for 10 years. She was a member of Friendship Force in Milwaukee for 31 years and hosted people from 24 countries and was hosted in 7 countries. Dolores was a volunteer at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and the Girl Scouts.

Dolores was the family matriarch, helping all of the relatives stay connected, organizing family gatherings and providing guidance when needed. In addition to her love of family and friends, Dolores enjoyed traveling, reading, solving crossword puzzles, being outdoors in the Wisconsin summers, nature and beautiful flowers. Dolores will be dearly missed by friends who had the good fortune to know her. She had a special smile and wit that created long lasting relationships with everyone she touched over the years.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday September 16, from 1:30 - 3 PM at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, with a Memorial Service at 3 PM. Burial will take place on Tuesday Sept. 17th at 10 AM at Prairie Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to H.A.W.S. or to the or to the family would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
