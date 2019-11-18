Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Savior Catholic Church
8545 W. Villard Ave.
Milwaukee - (nee Dubinsky) Found Eternal Peace on November 17, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Glenn (the late Michelle), Karen Kulasiewicz and Linda Rindahl. Fond "Grandma K" of Kyle Kulasiewicz and Jack Rindahl. Preceded in death by her parents Steve and Angeline Dubinsky, and sisters-in-law Bernadine Borkowski and Ermine Mrozek. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, Nov. 25, from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10:30 AM at Blessed Savior Catholic Church, 8545 W. Villard Ave. (Please meet at Church). Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
