Dolores E. Crowley
Milwaukee - Dolores E. Crowley, age 90, longtime Milwaukee, WI resident, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born May 26, 1929, the daughter of the late Margaret and James Hickey on the south side of Chicago, where she was raised and educated.
Dolores received her Bachelor's Degree from Marquette University where she met her husband, John H. "Jack" Crowley. She and Jack were blessed with two children, Patrick and Eileen, who they raised in Milwaukee.
Survived by her loving children, Patrick (Pennie) Crowley of Shorewood, IL and Eileen (Robert) Murphy of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Brittlyn (Bill) O'Connor, Kyle (Courtney Rodgers) Murphy, and Ryan (Elizabeth Kelley) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Owen O'Connor and River Murphy; and sister, Mary Jane Hickey. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack, and her parents.
As it was Dolores's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral Arrangements under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020