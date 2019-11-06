|
|
Dolores E. Esch
OAK CREEK- Age 89, died peacefully at home on Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by family.
Dolores was born in Racine to Forrest and Norma (Brunner) Weinkauf. She graduated from Park High School in 1948 and married the love of her life, Gordon G. Esch, on June 17, 1950. They raised three daughters and one son. Dolores helped on the Esch family farm and later worked at Community Newspapers.
Dolores delighted in conversation and was always a caring listener. She was especially close to her family and gave equal love to all through her cooking, hugs, and laughter, all sprinkled with good stories and advice. Home, family, and church were the center of her life.
Dear mother of Margaret (the late Ronald) Kaczmarek, Lynn Williams, Carol (Neal) Wilson, and Gerald (Lise) Esch. Loving grandmother of Jessica (Jason) Hyland, Cara (Chris Bergum) Kaczmarek, Gary (Megan) Williams II, Matthew (Becky) Daily, Brandon (Kerri) Daily, Jenny (Gil) LaGosh, and Anneliese Esch. Great-grandmother of Meghan-Anne, Julianna, Kelton, Kaiden, Ahkivah, Alex, Emma, Dante (Tianna), Gianna, Gary III, Chelsea, Phillip, Anthony, Cristian, Danny, Tristen, and Kylie. Great-great grandmother of Dante Jr. Sister of the late Allan (the late Betty), Robert (Dorie), Gary (Sue), Richard, and the late LeRoy (the late Donna) Weinkauf. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, at OAK CREEK COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8675 S. 13th Street from 4-7PM. Visitation again on Monday, November 11, at the church from 10-11AM with the Funeral Service at 11AM, the Rev. Wendee Nitz officiating. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Dolores was proud to have been a member of her church for 69 years. If so desired memorials to Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019