Dolores E. Machnik
West Allis - (nee Montgomery) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, January 18, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard S. Dear mother of Robert Machnik and Diane (David) Graczyk. Loving grandmother of Sara (Franz) Arvold, Kristin Searing, Julie Graczyk, and Karin (Vincent) Farina. Cherished great grandmother of Evan, Connor and Lauren. Sister-in-law of Frank Machnik. Also survived by nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Matthias Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) 3 pm - 3:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Active member of the West Allis Senior Center and West Allis Memorial Hospital Woman's Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthias Church or Vitas Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020