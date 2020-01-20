Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
St. Matthias Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Matthias Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Machnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. Machnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores E. Machnik Notice
Dolores E. Machnik

West Allis - (nee Montgomery) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, January 18, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard S. Dear mother of Robert Machnik and Diane (David) Graczyk. Loving grandmother of Sara (Franz) Arvold, Kristin Searing, Julie Graczyk, and Karin (Vincent) Farina. Cherished great grandmother of Evan, Connor and Lauren. Sister-in-law of Frank Machnik. Also survived by nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Matthias Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) 3 pm - 3:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Active member of the West Allis Senior Center and West Allis Memorial Hospital Woman's Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthias Church or Vitas Hospice appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline