Dolores E. Roubal
Dolores E. Roubal

Born to Eternal Life September 25, 2020, age 93 years. Preceded in death by her parents Bernie and Lillie Roubal, sister Florence Roubal and brother Robert Roubal. Dear cousin of Ellen (Wally) Wojtyra and Ellen's children Rebecca (Jeremy) Klug, Joshua (Gina) Wojtyra, Jacob (Stephanie) Wojtyra and Joseph Wojtyra. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, October 2, from 12 to 1 PM at the Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
