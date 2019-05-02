Services
Peace Of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services
2366 S Howell Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Tanel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. Tanel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dolores E. Tanel Notice
Tanel, Dolores E. (Nee Loritz) With loving family by her side Dolores went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 93 on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Tanel who preceded her in death after 60 years of marriage. Sister of Gene and Irene who also preceded her in death. Loving mother of Kathy (John) Painter, Mike (Cindy), John "Jay" (Annette) Tanel, and Jackie (Dan) Shaughnessey, 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Beloved friend of Kathy Terlizzi. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation at 11; service at 11:30 at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE PARISH (734 North Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa). Funeral Home: PEACE OF MIND FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (414) 453-1562
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now