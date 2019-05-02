|
Tanel, Dolores E. (Nee Loritz) With loving family by her side Dolores went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 93 on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Tanel who preceded her in death after 60 years of marriage. Sister of Gene and Irene who also preceded her in death. Loving mother of Kathy (John) Painter, Mike (Cindy), John "Jay" (Annette) Tanel, and Jackie (Dan) Shaughnessey, 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Beloved friend of Kathy Terlizzi. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation at 11; service at 11:30 at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE PARISH (734 North Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa). Funeral Home: PEACE OF MIND FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (414) 453-1562
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2019