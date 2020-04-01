|
Dolores Emily Kallenberger
Mequon - Dolores Emily Kallenberger (nee Zielinski) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born on November 27, 2021, Dolores lived a long and joyful life of 98 years.
She was a devoted wife and best friend of Roy for 64 years until his death in 2006, a mother of three children she treasured: Polly (and the late George Boerner), Wayne who preceded her in death (and wife Marcia), and JoAnn (and husband Craig). She was also the proud and loving "Grandma Didi" to 9 grandchildren and a dozen great grandchildren.
Services are on hold for now. Family and friends will be notified when a celebration of Dolores' life will take place.
Please see the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home website at www.schmidtandbartelt.com for more life story and full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020