Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery
3801 S 6th Street
Milwaukee,, WI
Brookfield - Passed away with her family by her side on Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 at the age of 94. Dolores is survived by her children, Kathleen (Michael) and Loring; grandchildren, Renée (Tim) and Ray; great grandchildren, Sara and William. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents; and her 5 siblings. The service for Dolores will be held on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at 12PM NOON at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, 3801 S 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221. Please meet at the office. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Waukesha Food Pantry, 1301 Sentry Dr. Waukesha, WI 53186.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
