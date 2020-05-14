Dolores G. "Dee" Sell
Dolores "Dee" G. Sell

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully May 10, 2020 at the age of 91 at Angel's Grace Hospice. Per her wishes she was cremated. A future memorial service is being planned at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lord's United Methodist Church, New Berlin. See full notice on Hartson Funeral Home website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
