Dolores H. Schendt
(Nee Hahn) March 25, 2020 age 91. Beloved wife of the late William J. Schendt. Dear Mother of Judith (Bruce) Price, William (Katherine), Thomas (Kristina) and Catherine (Rick) Schallhorn. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Shaelli) and Steven Schendt and Jessica and Rachel Schallhorn. Sister-in-law of Mary Zastrow. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private Entombment Calvary Cemetery. She was a member of Christ King Parish. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials in Dolores's name may be directed to the Lutheran Home Foundation or Christ King Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020