Wynveen, Dolores Helen (Nee Egerer) Was surrounded by family when she went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ervin. Loving mom of the late David (Sandy), Robert (Laneva) and John (Marilyn). Proud grandma of Jesse, Faith, Jennifer, Sarah and Seth. Great-grandma of 9. Cherished sister of Elizabeth (John) Murphy. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Anna (nee Schils) Egerer, her stepmother Leona Kaker, her sisters Rosemary Anstey, Helen Faber and her stepsister Jenny Przybylski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday June 28, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30am until time of service at 11am. Burial at Hingham Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Villa for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019