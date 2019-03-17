Services
Hickey, Dolores (Nee Zekoll) Died peacefully on March 14, 2019 in Wauwatosa, WI at the age of 89. Dolores is survived by her children, Barbara (Lou) Lukic, Milwaukee, WI; and Jason (Tracy) Hickey, Chatham, NJ. Grandchildren, John (Nicole) Lukic, LaCrosse, WI, Megan (Mark) Suchy, Chicago IL, Bridgette and Laurel Hickey, Chatham, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband John and brother Daniel Zekoll. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 22, from 9:30am until the time of memorial service at 11:30am at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dolores' name to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
