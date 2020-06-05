Dolores Jane "Dodey" Lazenby
Muskego - (nee Kasal) Age 97. Passed away peacefully in her home on June 1st. Beloved mother of Nancy (Art) Reimer and (the late) Dale (Mary) Lazenby. Cherished grandmother of Doug, Brian, Kelly and Scott Reimer and Eric, Casey and Ryan Lazenby. Great-grandmother of 8. Further survived by her brother-in-law Clete, sister-in-law Helen, cousin Joyce, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Noreen and sisters-in-law Alice and Eleanor. She was a WWII veteran of the US Navy, serving as a WAVE, where she met her husband. She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Earl. Private services were held. Memorials in her memory made to St Leonards Catholic Church or the American Parkinson Disease Association are appreciated. See full obituary at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.