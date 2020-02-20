|
|
Dolores K. "Dottie" Lemanski
(nee Kruswicki) Reunited with her husband Harry, February 12, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Beloved mother of Dale. Preceded in death by her brothers Arnold Kruswicki and Arthur Kruss; and sisters Lillian Lukas and Ruth Parzych. Also survived by a special niece Annmarie Lesniewski and her son David; nephews Joseph, James and Jeffery Kruswicki and their families.
Special thanks to Dr. Chintamaneni and the entire staff at St. Francis Place, Ascension Living and to all the angels who work there.
Visitation Wednesday, February 19 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH (3100 S. 41st Street, Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 16, 2020