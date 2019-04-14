|
Rathmann, Dolores K. (Nee Koehn) passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 87 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Alfred. Loving mother of Pamela (Nick) Thome, Charles (Carla), and Lila (Tim) Kirkpatrick. Proud grandmother of Cassie, Shane, Zach, and Faith. Sister of Gloria Parker, Kitty (the late Don) Michals, the late Bill (Katie) Koehn, and the late Patty (the late Don) Niemoth. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Shah, Ian Bastian, and Lawlis Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Service details are pending at this time. Please visit Dolores' page again soon for updated information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019