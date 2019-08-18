Services
Dolores "Dottie" Lazinski

Lazinski, Dolores "Dottie" (Nee Karolczak) died August 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Robert. Mother of Sue (Jerry) Peissig, Rich (Mary), and Bob (Diane). Grandma of 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Dottie was a former owner of Bob and Dottie's Bar in Riverwest. The family would like to thank Symphony of Glendale Tudor Wing and Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24 from 1-3 PM at the funeral home with a service to follow. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Autism Society of Southeastern WI are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
