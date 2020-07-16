Dolores Lenda

Dolores LendaSt. Francis - (nee Loferski) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Harry Lenda. Devoted mom and best friend of Mark (Donna) Lenda. Loving grandma of Joshua (Michele) Lenda. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation on TUESDAY, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1720 E. Norwich Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.Following City of Milwaukee guidelines, please be aware that face coverings are required inside all buildings at all times.