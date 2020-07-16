1/
Dolores Lenda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Lenda

St. Francis - (nee Loferski) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Harry Lenda. Devoted mom and best friend of Mark (Donna) Lenda. Loving grandma of Joshua (Michele) Lenda. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on TUESDAY, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1720 E. Norwich Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.

Following City of Milwaukee guidelines, please be aware that face coverings are required inside all buildings at all times.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved