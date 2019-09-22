|
|
Dolores Louise Paris
Brookfield - (Nee DeBattista) Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 89 years, surrounded by her husband and children. Dolores is survived by her beloved husband Robert, her children; Randy (Jane) Nelson, Kristine (Ronald) Herro, Sheryl (Michael) Montag and Suzanne Nelson, her step-children; Pat (Peter) Geittmann, Debbie (Jim) Szeklinski and Linda (Tom) Lerche, her brother Marvin DeBattista and her sister-in-law Jean (Richard) White. She is further survived by her 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret "Adeline" DeBattista, her brothers Donald DeBattista and David DeBattista and her husband Morgan Nelson.
Dolores was born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1930 to James and Margaret "Adeline" (nee Reggazi) DeBattista. She was a 1948 graduate of North Division High School. Dolores moved to Elm Grove in 1955 where she raised her four children. She was a former member of the Elm Grove Women's Club. She lived in Brookfield for the last 41 years with her husband Robert.
Dolores belonged to a number of bowling leagues over the years, and she and Bob loved to go dancing. Dolores and Bob also traveled the world, from France to Morocco to Hong Kong. She took many trips to Los Angeles and Dallas to visit her daughters and grandchildren, and went to Door County every summer for almost 70 years.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores' name to the , PO BOX 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019