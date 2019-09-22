Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Drive,
Brookfield,, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Drive,
Brookfield,, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Paris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Louise Paris


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Louise Paris Notice
Dolores Louise Paris

Brookfield - (Nee DeBattista) Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 89 years, surrounded by her husband and children. Dolores is survived by her beloved husband Robert, her children; Randy (Jane) Nelson, Kristine (Ronald) Herro, Sheryl (Michael) Montag and Suzanne Nelson, her step-children; Pat (Peter) Geittmann, Debbie (Jim) Szeklinski and Linda (Tom) Lerche, her brother Marvin DeBattista and her sister-in-law Jean (Richard) White. She is further survived by her 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret "Adeline" DeBattista, her brothers Donald DeBattista and David DeBattista and her husband Morgan Nelson.

Dolores was born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1930 to James and Margaret "Adeline" (nee Reggazi) DeBattista. She was a 1948 graduate of North Division High School. Dolores moved to Elm Grove in 1955 where she raised her four children. She was a former member of the Elm Grove Women's Club. She lived in Brookfield for the last 41 years with her husband Robert.

Dolores belonged to a number of bowling leagues over the years, and she and Bob loved to go dancing. Dolores and Bob also traveled the world, from France to Morocco to Hong Kong. She took many trips to Los Angeles and Dallas to visit her daughters and grandchildren, and went to Door County every summer for almost 70 years.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores' name to the , PO BOX 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123, are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline