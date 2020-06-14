Dolores (Formerly Trojanowski) Luedtke
Dolores Luedtke (formerly Trojanowski)

Milwaukee - (nee Fernandes) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 10, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl Luedtke and the late Donald R. Trojanowski. Dear mother of Mark (Kathy) Trojanowski, Scott (Sue) Trojanowski, Jeff Trojanowski, Susie (Mark) Robinson, Mary Jo (Ray) Schaefer, Amy (Terry) Martell, John (Carrie) Trojanowski and the late Jamie Trojanowski. Loving grandmother of Dawn (Dan) Williamson, Lori (Gary) Everly, Ken (Amy Jo) Paddock, Lindsay, Stacey and Matthew Robinson, Benjamin, Michael, Nathan, Sawyer, Troy and Mikayla Schaefer, Sara (Eric) Stanenas, Timothy O'Meara, Michael, Nicholas and Jamie Trojanowski. Great-grandmother of Mason Robinson, Nevaeh and Kacey Paddock, Kaylie and Ethan Everly and baby Stanenas on the way. Extended family Steve (Doria), Kirk (Kim) and the late Greg Luedtke. Beloved friend of Hy Diaz and special Grandma of Christal. Sister of the late Virginia (David) Frankowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 9:30 - 11:30am. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthias Church. Interment Wood National Cemetery. Retired employee of Clement Manor. Dolores was a volunteer at Wilson Park Senior Center, an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and she loved to travel. Member of South Milwaukee Senior Dance Club. Special Thanks to Aurora Healthcare staff, especially Rachel (RN) and Susan (PT), for their care and compassion for Mom.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
