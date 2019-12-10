|
Dolores M. Homan
Wauwatosa - (nee Schmidt) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was 97 years young. Loving mother with every beat of her heart to Jerry (Patti) Homan. He was her "Angel". She was the proud grandmother of the late Luke Homan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her brother Ervin Schmidt; and her sister, Alice Schmidt.
Visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon at ST. MARY'S VISITATION PARISH 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove with a reception to follow at O'Donoghue's Irish Pub, 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove. Dolores had a "love for Manhattans"; it, was her drink of choice. It would be fitting to join the family and toast Dolores in her honor. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Luke Homan Foundation appreciated.
Dolores was a remarkable woman who lived independently until the day she died. Her father died when she was young and her mother, Cecilia Schmidt took over the family butcher shop in Milwaukee. The strong influence of her mother carried her throughout her long life enabling her to meet the challenges and adversity that came with it. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Froedtert Hospital along with the nurses and nurse's aides at San Camillo for their compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019