Krzych, Dolores M. (Nee Oleniczak) Born to Eternal Life March 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Louis Krzych. Loving mother of Valerie (the late David) Koss, Margaret Krzych, Melany (Richard) Perkins and Linda (Charles) Skenandore. Further survived by Grand and Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME on Friday March 8, 2019 from 11:30 AM until time of services at 1:30 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019