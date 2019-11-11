|
|
Dolores M. Nowak
Milwaukee - Nowak, Dolores M.
(nee Dudek) Reunited with her husband Gerald and her daughter Michelle on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Sister of the late James "Jim" (Irene) Dudek, the late Joseph Dudek and the late Joanne (Paul) Riepe . Aunt of Michael (Michelle) and Susan Dudek and Kelly Mallory and Christopher Riepe. Great-aunt of Reece and Maia. Life long friend of Juanita Robish. Beloved sister-in-law of Rita Bonefant and Camille Nowak. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Jennifer Neuenschwander - Rabehl and the staff and friends at Autumn Lake Health Care at Greenfield for all of their care and kindness to Dolores.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, November 18 from 10 - 11 AM. Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National MS Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019