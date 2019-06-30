|
Polzen, Dolores M. (Nee Nellen) Found peace on June 22, 2019. Age 86 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Jr. Loving mom of Sharon (Pat) Stahl, Gary, and Maureen (Joe Sr.) DeStefano. Proud grandma of Andrea (Jimmy) Williams, Eric Bahr, Nick Bahr, Joe Jr. (Katie) DeStefano, Ryan (Robin) DeStefano and great-grandma of Sam and Max Williams and Riley DeStefano. Dear sister of Karen (Ed) Maack and sister-in-law of Harriet "Chick" Johnston. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private family services were held. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Vista Pointe and to the caring staff at Horizon Hospice for their loving care given to Dolores and her family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019