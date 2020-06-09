Dolores M. "Della" Rouse
Dolores "Della" M. Rouse

(nee Gabriel) was reunited with her husband, Kenneth, on June 6, 2020 at the age of 91. She is the loving mother of Bobbi Breen, Dale (Karen) Rouse, Dick (Jeannette) Rouse, Debi (Louie) Hanisko, Duane (Sue) Rouse, Diane (Mark) Hoffman, and Ken (Beth) Rouse. Her greatest source of pride stems from her 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Her friends and family will always remember her love of the Milwaukee Brewers as well as winning at Bingo!

Della was a friend of all creatures and will fondly be remembered for helping orphaned bunnies and birds.

Private services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
