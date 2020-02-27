Services
Found peace February 23, 2020, age 93. Loving mother of Barbara Evert, Susan (Tom) Gumieny-Hoffman and Kathleen (Norm) Finster. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert, and daughters Karalee Wiviott, Jane Branstetter-Weber and Patricia Shand. Dolores is further survived by her sisters Patricia (the late Roger) Erdmann, Ruth (Gerald) Learman and sister-in-law Myrna (Jim) Malmstrom. She was a proud grandma of 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Dolores was loved and will be missed by many additional relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5-7 p.m. Service to be held Thursday March 5 at Peace Lutheran Church, 17651 W Small Rd, New Berlin, 53146 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the are appreciated. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
