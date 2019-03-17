|
Zaretzke, Dolores M. (Nee Pinter) Passed away peacefully March 14, 2019, age 87. Preceded in death by her husband Heinz. Loving mother of Doreen (Al) Jelinek and Donna (Don) Leaders. Proud grandma of James (Erin) Jelinek, Kimberly (Ray) Edwards and great grandma of Reese Edwards. Sister of Arlyle (Gerald) Graef and Cheri (John) Evraets. Sister-in-law of Robert (Geraldine) Zaretzke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19 from 4:00 PM. Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. If desired, memorials for a heart or cancer organization are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Memorial Menomonee Falls for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019