Napgezek, Dolores "Tudy" Born January 4, 1924 and Born to Eternal Life February 25, 2019, age 95. Grandma Tudy was a wonderful sister to her brothers, a faithful partner to her husband Lewis, a loving mother to her children and a beautiful gift and example to her many grandchildren. Those who knew her were well fed, laughing, loved or all three. Tudy used her personality to bring joy to all those around her. Preceded into heaven by her parents, brothers and husband. She is survived by her children Leah (Dave) Tuscany, Amy (John) Zea and Daniel (Patty) Napgezek. Grandmother to Logan, Matthew, Jennifer, Jacob, Morgan, Willie and Grace. She was a great-grandmother to the "one and only" Wilamina Rose. She was prepared for heaven with the wonderful care and compassion from all those at Shorehaven Nursing Home. Visitation Friday, March 1st from 4:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 pm at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Interment St. Joan of Arc Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . In remembrance of Tudy, make someone smile today.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019