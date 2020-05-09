Dolores P. HegedusFound peace May 6, 2020 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hegedus who passed away in 1991. Loving mother of Stephen (Jojean) Hegedus and Laura (Thomas) Garson. Dear grandmother of Angela (Kevin) O'Brien, Valerie (Charles) Aussem, and John (Gianna) Garson. Great-grandmother of Grace, Paige, and Brooke O'Brien, and Charles Aussem. Sister of Milton Erdman. Dolores was a longtime member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and Golden Hawaiian hula dancers. She was proud of her thirty years of service at Sears. She enjoyed sewing, stitchery, and many classes and outings through the Greenfield Recreation Center and Red Hat Society. Memorial donations can be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church 4330 S. 84th St. Greenfield Wisconsin 53220 or the USO (United Service Organization). Private services were held.