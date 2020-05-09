Dolores P. Hegedus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores P. Hegedus

Found peace May 6, 2020 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hegedus who passed away in 1991. Loving mother of Stephen (Jojean) Hegedus and Laura (Thomas) Garson. Dear grandmother of Angela (Kevin) O'Brien, Valerie (Charles) Aussem, and John (Gianna) Garson. Great-grandmother of Grace, Paige, and Brooke O'Brien, and Charles Aussem. Sister of Milton Erdman. Dolores was a longtime member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and Golden Hawaiian hula dancers. She was proud of her thirty years of service at Sears. She enjoyed sewing, stitchery, and many classes and outings through the Greenfield Recreation Center and Red Hat Society. Memorial donations can be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church 4330 S. 84th St. Greenfield Wisconsin 53220 or the USO (United Service Organization). Private services were held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Catherine O'Brien
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved