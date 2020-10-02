Dolores P. ReichertDolores P. Reichert (nee Hurban) of Menomonee Falls. Born to Life March 6, 1936. Born to Eternal Life Monday, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of John (Janet), Michael (Sharon), Dan (Colleen) and Phil (Dianna). Proud grandmother of Stephanie, Melissa, Amber, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew, Laura and Katelynn. Further survived by 4 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Dear to her heart are her beloved fur babies Andy and Rocky. Preceded in death by her parents Philip and Helen Hurban. Dolores was a proud secretary for the Germantown School District for 22 years before retiring in 2007. Visitation Monday, October 5 at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. James-Rosehill Cemetery, Sussex. Memorials to the National Shrine of Holy Hill or Washington County Humane Society.