Dolores P. Wink Notice
Wink, Dolores P. (Nee Roszek) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 22, 2019 at age 90. Beloved wife of Joseph H. Wink Sr. for 73 years. Beloved mother of sons Joseph H. (Carol) Wink Jr., Charles (Janice) Wink, Patrick (the late Mary) Wink and daughter Chris (Peter) Steibl. Further survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her daughter Sheryl Povlich. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4 starting at 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
