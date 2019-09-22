Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Milwaukee - September 19, 2019. Age 93. Dear wife of the late Edward Lasek. Cherished sister of the late Rosemary Dreher and the late George Phillips. Treasured aunt of Alair Dreher, Carlin (James) Galger, Macaire (Robert) Hasler, the late William Dreher, Terri Hurton, Greg Phillips, Chris Phillips, Lauren Tyson, Gene Phillips and Deirdre Manley. Dear Cousin of Joe Pleva. Dear Stepmother of Cheryl Lasek-Russell (David) and the late Thomas Lasek. Further survived by other great nieces and nephew, other relatives and friends.

Dolores was employed at Universal Mortgage for many years. Many heartfelt thanks to the staff of Milwaukee Catholic Home for their loving care of Dolores.

Private Services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
