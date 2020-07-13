1/
Dolores Piotrowski
Dolores Piotrowski

Born to Eternal Life July 10, 2020 age 94 years. Beloved wife the late Harry E. Piotrowski. Cherished mother of James (Jennifer) Piotrowski, Gary (Patricia) Piotrowski, Michael (Joanne) Piotrowski and Cathy Leonard. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass was held at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
