More Obituaries for Dolores Schetski
Dolores R. Schetski

Dolores R. Schetski

Dolores R. Schetski Notice
Schetski, Dolores R. Passed away June 4, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Frances Lusnig. Loving mother, friend and pal of son, Frank. Further survived by many friends. Dolores was a secretary at the former RM Inc. Private services will be held. "Memories of Mother" How well do I remember standing at my mother's knee and all the fun and happy times as she was raising me. How well do I remember the love she always shared and all the things she said and did that showed she really cared. How well do I remember the day God called her home, she slipped into his loving arms and I felt so alone. But how well do I remember the promise Jesus gave to me, again I'll see my mother's face the best is yet to be.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
