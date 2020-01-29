|
|
Dolores Russell
(nee Koenig) Found peace on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Russell. Preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Anna Koenig, her brother Hugo (the late Betty) Koenig. and dear friend, Betty Sarff. Sweet mother of Linda (David) Fox, Susan Steiner and Karen (Sam) Amici. Delightful grandma of Matthew (Deanna) Lawerenz, Carissa (Jason) Hofstede, Brian (Tina) Fowler, Bradley (Marissa) Fowler, and Maribeth (Joe Chmielewski) Fox-Chmielewski. Loving G.G. of Noah and Isaac Hofstede, Karina and Dominic Fowler, Kinsley and Beau Fowler and Jonah and Charlie Fox-Chmielewski.
Family services will be held in June. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr. Chad Beck, Froedtert Orthopedic Staff, Season's Hospice and Molly Ullenberg RN-NP for their loving and compassionate care of Dolores and the family.
Dolores worked many years as an Executive Secretary and retired from NARI. She was a 25 year Breast Cancer survivor. Dolores and Joe loved to travel. Shopping trips with her friend Betty was also greatly enjoyed. She leaves behind her precious Shih Tzu, Muffin. Her Christmas Cookies will be missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020