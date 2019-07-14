Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Dolores "Kalota" Schreiner

Schreiner, Dolores "Kalota" (Nee DeBack) Age 88. Went home to heaven on July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her husbands William Schreiner and Richard Kalota. Cherished mother of Karen (Alden) Horn, Keith Kalota, Ken (Kathy) Kalota and step-mother of Mary (Steve) Olson, and Sandy (Glen) Johnston. Beloved grandmother of Damien, Brock, Drake, Kaitlyn, Kerah, Jesse, Ashley, Grace, and the late Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Jenna, Alec, Xavier, Briella, and Sylvia. Dear sister of Donna Salzwedel, and Richard DeBack. Also preceded in death by her siblings Audrey and David. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18th from 4-7 PM. Service at the funeral home on Friday at 10 AM. Interment to follow: Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
