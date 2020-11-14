Dolores "Lori" Stearle
Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life November 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Jacob Stearle. Survived by "The League that Jack and Lori Built" throughout the years Sharon (Alex) Pociask, Darryl Stearle, Karen (Dave) Poppe, James (Oma) Stearle and the late Brian Stearle. Mother-in-law of Carol Stearle. Grandma of Dr. Kara Nance, Dana (Phil) Savoie, David (Carla) Stearle, Ryan (Keisha) Stearle, Jason Poppe, Justin (Karie) Poppe, Jenna Poppe, Brandon (Paulina) Stearle and Kiersten Stearle. Great grandma of Karina, Scott, Liam and Lucas Nance, Coleman and Zoe Zielinski, Anthony, Sarah and Thomas Stearle, Jackson, Ethan and Christian Stearle, Andrew Rowland and coming soon Baby Boy Stearle. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
After 20 years of having children and sending them off to school, in 1980, Mom started her "outside the home" occupation of working at M&I Bank until the time of her retirement. Mom filled her retirement years with her constantly growing family. Once she was unable to enjoy her favorite pastime of shopping, at the age of 89, she started playing bingo. She was called the "bingo bandit" and won many tickets that she could shop with at the bingo store, once a month. The best thing for Mom when she couldn't get around anymore was to give her bags of little things to her family and friends when they visited her. She loved shopping (Southridge and QVC), sharing and giving presents, staying up late watching TV and crocheting dishcloths to give as little gifts.
A thank you to relatives, friends and caregivers that went the extra mile to make Mom feel special, especially in her later years.
We look forward to hosting a celebration in her honor with extended family and friends when it is safer to be together. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Private family services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.