Dolores Sternig
1935 - 2020
Dolores Sternig

(Nee Kaiser) Was born to eternal life on November 25, 2020 at the age of 85.. Born in Milwaukee on July 9, 1935, daughter of Nick and Rose Kaiser.

Laurie is survived by her five children, Diane Stengel, Mark Sternig, Ken Sternig (Fran McGrath), Patty Crain (Pat) and Phil Sternig (Jean). She is further survived by ten grandchildren, Alec Sternig (Cherise), Eva Janssen (Duke), Sara Stengel (fiancé Scott Macon),Taylor Burczyk (Mike), Madison Sternig (James Masterson), Flannery Crain, Sean Crain (Sarah), Hannah Sternig, Brad Sternig and Lewis Sternig. She is survived by four great-grandchildren, Grady, Taylor and Ryan Janssen and Liam Burczyk, as well as her sisters Carol Gryga and Roseanne Bath (Lloyd) and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Laurie was preceded in death by Al, her husband of 61 years. She was further preceded in death by her sisters in-law Jo Sternig and Mary Putnam, brothers in-law Jack Putnam and John Gryga

Due to the COVID concerns, a private burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Laurie's incredible life will be held at a future date with all friends and relatives welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or San Camillus Foundation/ Charitable Giving are welcome.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
