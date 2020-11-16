Dolores T. "Dolly" Lewandowski
Milwaukee - (nee Lidwin) Reunited with her husband of 57 years, Gerald "Jerry Lou" Lewandowski, on Sunday November 15, 2020 at age 94. Loving mom of Michael Lewandowski, the late Dennis Lewandowski, Pat (Harry) Schrot, Tim Lewandowski, Laurie LeBoeuf, Denise Lewandowski, and Colleen (fiancé Tim Powers) Paavola. Devoted grandma of Kerri (Paul) Smith, Tracey (Jeff) Beers, Aaron (girlfriend, Maggie Picazo) LeBoeuf, and Therese Lewandowski. Great-grandma "GG" of Sam, Emilie, Sarah, and Jack Beers; Tatiana, Adrien, and Triniti Kendle; and Glorii and Ryse Winters. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation at ST. PAUL PARISH, 1720 E. Norwich Ave. on SATURDAY, November 21, 2020 from 9-10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolly's memory to Feed the Children, FeedTheChildren.org
, are appreciated.
Dolly's family would like to thank the caring team at Holistic Home and Health for their kind and compassionate care.
Dolly was very involved within the Polish Community and St. Paul's Parish. She was a retiree of Kohl's Department Store. Dolly was a long-time resident and volunteer at Wilson Commons. She kept herself busy working and volunteering for the community, for her family, and for her faith.