Dolores ThompsonGermantown - God called her home on October 30, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters Candice (James) Farr and Lisa (Steven) Galke, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Michael Campbell, and grandson Joshua Meissner.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:30am until time of service and 10am. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.