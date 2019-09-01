|
Sr. Dolores Zack OSF
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life Aug. 25, 2019, age 87.
Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 65 years; and a fraternal twin sister, Catherine Long.
Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Wed., Sept. 4: Welcome and Visitation at 9:00 AM, Time of Remembering at 9:45 AM, and Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
