Dolores Zack Sr. OSF Notice
Zack OSF, Sr. Dolores Born to Eternal Life Aug. 25, 2019, age 87. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 65 years; and a fraternal twin sister, Catherine Long. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Wed., Sept. 4: Welcome and Visitation at 9:00 AM, Time of Remembering at 9:45 AM, and Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
