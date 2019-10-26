|
Domenic Salvatore Foti
Cedarburg - Domenic Salvatore Foti of Cedarburg was born January 25, 1933 in Milwaukee to Phillip and Gaetana Foti and entered into Eternal Life on October 25, 2019. Domenic will be sorely missed by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Cocking) Foti, his sons, Phillip (Pam), Michael (Maren,) and his grandchildren, Laura, Elizabeth, Hunter, and Joshua, his sister, Mary J. Foti and countless other family members and friends. Domenic was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Gaetana Foti and Rose Plicka, and his niece Rosemary Foti.
Domenic was a proud Sicilian and remained in close contact with friends from the "old neighborhood" throughout his life. Domenic graduated from St. John's High School and still helped plan and attended high school reunions. Domenic defined "people person." He was a creator, a connector, and a joiner in the truest sense of the word. Domenic was a founding member of Pompeii Mens' Club and still held a position on the Board. Domenic was also an active member of the Downtown Club and enjoyed the camaraderie of the monthly meetings. In the late 1970's, Domenic was the driver behind the expansion and growth of the Cedarburg Soccer Club. Attending the many sporting events his grandchildren participated in was always a priority to him.
Domenic's family will welcome visitors at Three Holy Women Parish - Holy Rosary Church, 2011 N. Oakland Ave. Milwaukee on Thursday, October 31, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon with family eulogies at 2:45 PM followed by the Memorial Mass at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pompeii Mens' Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Chuck Lazzaro, 6213 Mansfield Dr., Greendale, WI 53219.
