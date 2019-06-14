|
|
Zakowski, Domicil D. "Dolly" (nee Marciniak) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of 68 years to Albin Zakowski. Loving mom of Karen Zakowski, Sandra (Jeff) Kubel and the late Gary Zakowski. Proud grandma of Bryan and Kristin Kubel. Preceded in death by her brothers Jon (Bess) Marciniak and Ronald (Arlene) Marciniak. Dolly found joy in being with, and caring for her family. Those special gatherings were what she cherished most. Visitation SATURDAY, June 15, 2019 at St. Matthias Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd from 9:30-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2019