Dominic "John" LaConte
Greenfield - Was born May 4, 1925, and passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" LaConte. Treasured father of Lynn (Ron) Jakubicz and James Katorski. Cherished grandpa ("Papa," as he was fondly called) of Garry (Tami) Werra, Nikki Werra, Christopher Katorski, and Carrie (David) Tovar. He is also lovingly survived by his sisters-in-law, Thelma and Joyce, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends, here and in Italy. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maria, his seven sisters, and three brothers, Sam, Steve, and Frank (the late Marge). John was a proud WWII veteran, serving as Private First Class in the U.S. Army. He bravely fought in the Liberation of Luzon battle in Southern Philippines, earning six medals. A celebration for John's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020